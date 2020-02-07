Sign up
Photo 2745
Thank You,Mr.Robin
After taking shots of him in a tree,with little branches in the way,he came down near me to eat .
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
bep
Wonderful close up. Fav.
February 7th, 2020
Elyse Klemchuk
He is beautiful!
February 7th, 2020
Kitty Hawke
ace
He's got one beady little eye on you !
February 7th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful details in this and such a pretty robin.
February 7th, 2020
Fisher Family
Super close-up detail! - fav!
Ian
February 7th, 2020
