Photo 2748
A Peaceful Spot
We've had a busy few days,transforming Danny's bedroom,building Ikea furniture,and to Ikea to buy accessories for his room.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
12th February 2020
12th Feb 20
carol white
Tags
reflections
,
shadows
,
trees
,
fountain
,
person
,
seat
,
swan
,
water-bird
,
stowe-gardens
