Previous
Next
Holy Trinity Church,Bosham by carolmw
Photo 2770

Holy Trinity Church,Bosham

As Greece is in lockdown,we have decided that Rosie Should not return yet.She would be confined to the house for weeks or months,a house where George collapsed and died.She is too fragile to be on her own for such a long time,and we would worry more about her than coronavirus.There was a fairly strong earthquake on Kos yesterday and she has panic attacks,so she is staying with us until June.We hope things may ease off somewhat by then.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

carol white

ace
@carolmw
758% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
A lovely shot. Lots of adjustments happening at the moment.
March 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise