Holy Trinity Church,Bosham

As Greece is in lockdown,we have decided that Rosie Should not return yet.She would be confined to the house for weeks or months,a house where George collapsed and died.She is too fragile to be on her own for such a long time,and we would worry more about her than coronavirus.There was a fairly strong earthquake on Kos yesterday and she has panic attacks,so she is staying with us until June.We hope things may ease off somewhat by then.

