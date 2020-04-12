Previous
HAPPY EASTER by carolmw
Photo 2795

HAPPY EASTER

Revisiting an old shot.
Wishing everyone a Happy Easter. In these challenging times,hoping you all stay safe and well.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
carol white

ace
@carolmw
Beryl Lloyd ace
Easter Blessings to you and yours Carol
April 12th, 2020  
Dione Giorgio
Happy Easter to you, too, Carol. And to your family, too.
April 12th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
Happy Easter to you!
April 12th, 2020  
FBailey ace
A lovely capture, and a very happy Easter to you and yours as well:)
April 12th, 2020  
