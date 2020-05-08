Previous
22 Degree Sun Halo Phenomenon by carolmw
Photo 2819

22 Degree Sun Halo Phenomenon

Took this shot of the sun halo this morning,whilst we were putting up our bunting for our social distancing street party this afternoon..
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs always much appreciated.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

carol white

@carolmw
