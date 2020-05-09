Previous
Daisy And A Daisy Bokeh by carolmw
Despite the lockdown ,we still had an enjoyable day yesterday.We ended up having a street karaoke until 11.00pm.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
carol white

@carolmw
