Discuss
Photo 2820
Daisy And A Daisy Bokeh
Despite the lockdown ,we still had an enjoyable day yesterday.We ended up having a street karaoke until 11.00pm.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
9th May 2020
9th May 20
carol white
@carolmw
Tags
dog
flowers
garden
daisy
daisies
