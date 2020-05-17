Previous
Next
Wild Rose by carolmw
Photo 2828

Wild Rose


A Wild Rose

A blushing wild pink rose,
By tangled woods and ways,
A passing sweet that goes
With summer days.

From rosy dawn till night
Wafted from east to west,
Kissed by the morning light
To evening rest.

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated
17th May 2020 17th May 20

carol white

ace
@carolmw
774% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise