Photo 2865
Swallow-tailed Moth
John opened the kitchen door last night,and in flew this pretty moth.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
kitchen
,
shadow
,
swallow-tailed-moth
Lou Ann
ace
Oh he’s so delicate! A new moth for me.
June 28th, 2020
carol white
ace
@louannwarren
.Me too,I had to look it up.
June 28th, 2020
