Photo 2866
Three Little Ducklings
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
29th June 2020
29th Jun 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
23rd June 2020 11:03am
Tags
reflections
lake
ducklings
waterbirds
mallards
abington-park
Lynda McG
ace
So sweet! Has to be a fav
June 29th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Just darling. You take such great photos with your camera!
June 29th, 2020
Wylie
ace
Very cute
June 29th, 2020
