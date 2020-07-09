Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2876
White-tailed Bumble Bee and Lavender
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
9th July 2020
9th Jul 20
2
0
carol white
ace
@carolmw
5604
photos
205
followers
110
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
9th July 2020 10:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
insect
,
garden
,
lavender
,
white-tailed-bumble-bee
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous, lovely detail.
July 9th, 2020
bep
Great shot!
July 9th, 2020
