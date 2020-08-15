Previous
Next
Swallow-tailed Butterfly by carolmw
Photo 2883

Swallow-tailed Butterfly

Rosie and I arrived back from Kos in the early hours of yesterday morning.
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

carol white

ace
@carolmw
789% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely close-up of the butterfly . Welcome back home !
August 15th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
fav. pretty shot
August 15th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fav!
August 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise