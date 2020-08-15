Sign up
Photo 2883
Swallow-tailed Butterfly
Rosie and I arrived back from Kos in the early hours of yesterday morning.
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
12th August 2020 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Tags
flower
,
leaves
,
macro
,
butterfly
,
swallow-tailed
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely close-up of the butterfly . Welcome back home !
August 15th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
fav. pretty shot
August 15th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured fav!
August 15th, 2020
