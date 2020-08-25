Previous
Next
Egyptian Goose by carolmw
Photo 2892

Egyptian Goose

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs, always much appreciated.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

carol white

ace
@carolmw
792% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Great capture of these two. A friend who lives two hours south of me posted a photo of an Egyptian Goose on Facebook the other day, asking for help identifying it. Because of 365 I knew exactly what it was, I was surprised we had them in Texas.
August 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise