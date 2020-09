Almshouses,Sherborne

The Almshouse has provided shelter and care for the people of Sherborne for over 500 years. It was built in the 15th Century for “12 poor men and 4 poor women” and is now home to 18 elderly residents (and a very old tortoise). Dedicated to St. John the Baptist and St. John the Evangelist, it was founded in 1437.