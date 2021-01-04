Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2999
Rippled reflections
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
1
1
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
1st December 2020 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
trees
,
waterfall
,
wall
,
ripples
,
coombe-abbey-park
Kevin Smith
Lovely photo Carol.
January 4th, 2021
