Photo 3006
Lone Tree
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
mist
,
monochrome
,
hedge
,
water-tower
Lou Ann
ace
Really nice monochrome image. Lovely composition.
January 15th, 2021
