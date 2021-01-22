Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3013
Frills
John and I have had our Covid vaccines this morning.We only had to queue for about 5 mins,all very well organised.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
1
0
carol white
ace
@carolmw
5822
photos
191
followers
115
following
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
3012
3013
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
daffodil
Dione Giorgio
Is this the work of the Covid vaccine? I have seen many fun images of what happens to those taking the vaccine, hehe. Your framing is very unique. Well done.
January 22nd, 2021
