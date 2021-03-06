The Church In The Park

The church of St Peter & St Paul stands within Abington Park. It was built over 800 years ago and was built as a place of worship for the inhabitants of the manor house and the estate workers and their families.



The manor house is now Abington Museum and the church remains a place of worship for the local area. The families who once owned the manor house are commemorated in the church e.g. Sir John Bernard and his wife Elizabeth Nash (who was Shakespeare’s granddaughter) and William Thursby who was a barrister and an M.P. for Northampton. The carved wooden pulpit is believed to have come from the workshop of Grinling Gibbons and the window in the Lady Chapel is the work of John Piper.

