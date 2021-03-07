Sign up
Photo 3056
Mallard (male)
many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
carol white
ace
@carolmw
5884
photos
191
followers
118
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
24th February 2021 12:28pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
reflections
,
lake
,
male
,
mallard
,
waterbird
,
abington-park
Lou Ann
ace
Such a clear, good photo.
March 7th, 2021
