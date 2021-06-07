Previous
Bumble Bee (Ground Bee) by carolmw
The bees have made a nest under the concrete base of our garage.
The bumblebee is the most recognizable ground bee.

They construct their nest underground often in old mouse or rabbit burrows, or other holes and gaps formed naturally.

The queen bumble will store up honey and lay eggs and then tend to them once hatched.

Sometimes the nest itself will be quite close to the surface. It will be partially formed with wax and pollen.
They are usually non-aggressive,unless disturbed near the nest.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.






Beryl Lloyd ace
A great shot - I am also bothered with bumble bees and I do not like killing them - One nest in the compost bin ! ( I can cope with this ! )but the other is under the roof of the sun room just above the garden bench - making it not safe to sit there !!
June 7th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
June 7th, 2021  
