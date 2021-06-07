Bumble Bee (Ground Bee)

The bees have made a nest under the concrete base of our garage.

The bumblebee is the most recognizable ground bee.



They construct their nest underground often in old mouse or rabbit burrows, or other holes and gaps formed naturally.



The queen bumble will store up honey and lay eggs and then tend to them once hatched.



Sometimes the nest itself will be quite close to the surface. It will be partially formed with wax and pollen.

They are usually non-aggressive,unless disturbed near the nest.

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.













