Photo 3181
Shimmering Sea,Pera Gialos,Astypalaia
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
2
2
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX9
Taken
9th July 2021 7:08am
Tags
sky
,
morning
,
boat
,
harbour
,
islands
,
aegean-sea
,
astypalaia
,
pera-gialos
Caterina
ace
Fantastic light and composition. Photographing the shimmering water like this isn’t easy! Fav
July 24th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
A truly beautiful shot!
July 24th, 2021
