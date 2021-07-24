Previous
Next
Shimmering Sea,Pera Gialos,Astypalaia by carolmw
Photo 3181

Shimmering Sea,Pera Gialos,Astypalaia

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

carol white

ace
@carolmw
871% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Caterina ace
Fantastic light and composition. Photographing the shimmering water like this isn’t easy! Fav
July 24th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
A truly beautiful shot!
July 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise