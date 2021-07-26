Sign up
Photo 3183
Chora Windmills At Night,Astypalaia
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Photo Details
Tags
library
,
people
,
nighttime
,
lighting
,
chora
,
astypalaia
Lou Ann
ace
The windmills are amazing. This one, the town’s library, is fabulous in the night light. It has to be the coolest library in Greece!
July 26th, 2021
Wylie
ace
Lucky you said what they were as I can't see the sails at night. Must be fascinating.
July 26th, 2021
