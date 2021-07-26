Previous
Chora Windmills At Night,Astypalaia by carolmw
Photo 3183

Chora Windmills At Night,Astypalaia

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

carol white

@carolmw
Lou Ann ace
The windmills are amazing. This one, the town’s library, is fabulous in the night light. It has to be the coolest library in Greece!
July 26th, 2021  
Wylie ace
Lucky you said what they were as I can't see the sails at night. Must be fascinating.
July 26th, 2021  
