Photo 3205
Fading Poppy
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
1
1
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
garden
,
poppy
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully composed - nice edit ! fav
August 21st, 2021
