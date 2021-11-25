Previous
Next
Windswept Feathers by carolmw
Photo 3289

Windswept Feathers

A lovely sunny day,but very chilly and windy.The choppy water was making things difficult for the swan.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

carol white

ace
@carolmw
901% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a super shot - beautiful - fav
November 25th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise