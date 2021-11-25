Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3289
Windswept Feathers
A lovely sunny day,but very chilly and windy.The choppy water was making things difficult for the swan.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
25th November 2021
25th Nov 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
carol white
ace
@carolmw
6319
photos
195
followers
99
following
901% complete
View this month »
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
Latest from all albums
2754
3286
2755
3287
2756
2757
3288
3289
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
25th November 2021 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
reservoir
,
swan
,
waterbird
,
sywell-country-park
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a super shot - beautiful - fav
November 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close