Snowdrops 2

John had an appointment for a chest x-ray yesterday afternoon as his breathing has got worse over the past weeks.They found a white patch on his right lung,so we were sent to A and E.There,I saw for myself how stretched our poor NHS is.Even with help of army and marine personnel,the staff were SO busy;quite chaotic.We,eventually saw a doctor ,who checked the x-rays.He said it was fluid on the lung,so John needed to be admitted to have it drained.He has been waiting in A and E,since 4.00pm yesterday afternoon.He's in a comfortable armchair,but that is no comparison to a comfy bed.He is on oxygen at the moment,but I have no idea when a bed will become available.There are currently 130 patients waiting for beds!!!! Of course,I'm not allowed in to visit because of Covid.
