Photo 3374
Snowdrops
Rosie arrived on Monday evening and will be here for about 6 weeks.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
2
1
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
snowdrops
,
harlestone
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous fav
March 3rd, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
I’m so glad Rosie is with you. I hope your husband is feeling better.
March 3rd, 2022
