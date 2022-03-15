Previous
Next
The Church In The Park (St.Peter and St.Paul) by carolmw
Photo 3385

The Church In The Park (St.Peter and St.Paul)

The ribbons on posts are part of "Ribbons Of Prayer" on the railings surrounding the churchyard.See my other album.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

carol white

ace
@carolmw
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely scene with the church so beautifully sunlit ! fav
March 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise