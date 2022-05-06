The Knife Angel (best viewed large) A Sobering Thought

The Knife Angel (also referred to as the National Monument Against Violence & Aggression) is a contemporary sculpture formed of 100,000 knives created by artist Alfie Bradley and the British Ironworks Centre, based in Oswestry, England.



Completed in 2018, the structure of the angel stands at 27 ft (8.2 m) tall. In order to create the sculpture, 200 knife banks were produced by the Ironworks and amnesties held for individuals to anonymously donate their knives. Knives seized by police were also included, with many arriving in evidence tubes. Approximately 30% of knives used in the angel arrived with bodily fluids on their surface.



The sculpture was created in order to highlight knife crime in the United Kingdom and educate young people of the harmful effect violent behaviour can have on their communities.



Construction

Once the knives were delivered to the British Ironworks Centre in Oswestry, Shropshire, each one was disinfected before being blunted. The knives were then welded onto an existing steel frame to form the body of the angel and remaining knives were welded onto steel plates to form the wings, giving a feather-like appearance.



Families who lost loved ones as a result of knife crime were invited to have a message engraved onto a blade used in the sculpture. Over 80 families contacted the artist in order to engrave a personal message on a blade used in the wings.



In 2014 early design stages of the Knife Angel are shown on Escape to the Country where show host, Jules Hudson was allowed by artist, Alfie Bradley, to weld a WWII bayonet onto a metal plate as part of the project. The project was originally expected to be complete in 2015, as mentioned in the episode.



The National Anti-Violence UK Tour

Following the completion of the sculpture in 2018 it began a nationwide tour in order to highlight the anti-violence message behind its construction.



The sculpture is currently on display in Northampton town centre (Ref the "Northampton Chronicle - News - 3rd May 2022 - headline "Stark reminder of tragedy as lit up Knife Angel towers over Northampton in night time picture.

