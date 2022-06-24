Previous
Next
Lavender by carolmw
Photo 3464

Lavender

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

carol white

ace
@carolmw
949% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Great macro and gorgeous colours
June 24th, 2022  
bruni ace
I love the colour. wonder if Lavender would thrive in our zone, is it a perennial?
June 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful - fav
June 24th, 2022  
carol white ace
@bruni .Yes,Bruni,it is a perennial
June 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise