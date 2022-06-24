Sign up
Photo 3464
Lavender
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
4
2
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
flowers
,
macro
,
garden
,
lavender
Renee Salamon
ace
Great macro and gorgeous colours
June 24th, 2022
bruni
ace
I love the colour. wonder if Lavender would thrive in our zone, is it a perennial?
June 24th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful - fav
June 24th, 2022
carol white
ace
@bruni
.Yes,Bruni,it is a perennial
June 24th, 2022
