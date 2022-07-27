Sign up
Photo 3478
Small Tortoiseshell Butterfly
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
carol white
@carolmw
Tags
macro
butterfly
althorp
small-tortoiseshell
wildflower-meadow
Marloes
Nice vibrant shot! Lovely butterfly.
July 27th, 2022
