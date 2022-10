St.Giles Cathedral,The Royal Mile,Edinburgh

St Giles' Cathedral, the High Kirk of Edinburgh, saw one of the most memorable events in its almost 900-year history with a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the late Queen Elizabeth, the first reigning monarch to die in Scotland since James V in 1542.

Following the service,the Cathedral was open to the public,allowing them to pay their last respects to Her Majesty,

