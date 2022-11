Backlit Leaves

Went for my flu jab this morning.As it was a lovely sunny morning,I went for a walk in Abington Park which is close to my doctor's surgery.A sad sight in the lake....a dead swan(looked like a grown cygnet).It was being pecked by 2 adult swans.They looked quite distressed,probably their youngster. I think it may have been a victim of Avian Flu,which is spreading throughout the country and decimating many bird species.



