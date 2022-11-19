Previous
Next
Wiggly Reflections by carolmw
Photo 3530

Wiggly Reflections

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

carol white

ace
@carolmw
967% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Lovely patterns on the water. Well spotted and captured.
November 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise