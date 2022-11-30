A portrait Of John

WhenJohn passed away,Daniel,my grandson was in Kos,staying with Rosie.He commissioned one Kos' street artists to paint a portrait of his grandad,in watercolour.It was taken from a photo of John in Normandy when he laid a wreath at the unveiling of a monument to his brother's ship L H 185,which was sunk just after D-Day with the loss of most hands.His brother was recovered after the sinking and was laid to rest in Ranville War Cemetery.Whilst in Normandy,John met the only remaining survivor,who was a close friend of his brother,Jack.His portrait now on my living room wall.

