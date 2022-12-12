Sign up
Photo 3548
A Tasty Morsel
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
leaves
grass
animal
autumn
abington-park
grey-squirrel
Dione Giorgio
Cute capture. In the local news I heard there is a very cold spell in the U.K. at the moment so he needs to fill up more than usual.
December 12th, 2022
