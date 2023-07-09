Sign up
Photo 3697
Arlington Row,Bibury
The picturesque Arlington Row cottages in Bibury were built in 1380 as a monastic wool store. This was then converted into a row of weavers' cottages in the 17th century.
The cloth produced at Arlington Row was sent to Arlington Mill on the other side of Rack Isle. The cloth was then hung on wooden timber frames on Rack Isle after being degreased at Arlington Mill.
Today, the cottages are let to private tenants, with one of the cottages available as a holiday let.
Arlington Row is known the world over and attracts visitors from every corner of the globe.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Marloes
ace
What a romantic looking street. Wonderful :)
July 9th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So picturesque! - a real old world scene!
July 9th, 2023
