EARLY MORNING, ATHENS AIRPORT by carolmw
Photo 3867

EARLY MORNING, ATHENS AIRPORT

Having spent the night in Athens, we returned to the airport for our flight to Kos.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

carol white

Kerry McCarthy ace
Have a great trip! I like airports early in the morning, seeing all the sleepy people anticipating their journeys.
February 4th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Καλές διακοπές!
The dogs look ready to go!!
February 4th, 2024  
