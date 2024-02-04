Sign up
Photo 3867
EARLY MORNING, ATHENS AIRPORT
Having spent the night in Athens, we returned to the airport for our flight to Kos.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
carol white
Tags
daisy
,
rosie
,
fofi
,
athens-airport
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Have a great trip! I like airports early in the morning, seeing all the sleepy people anticipating their journeys.
February 4th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Καλές διακοπές!
The dogs look ready to go!!
February 4th, 2024
The dogs look ready to go!!