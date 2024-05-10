Previous
AURORA BOREALIS, BAMBURGH, NORTHUMBERLAND by carolmw
AURORA BOREALIS, BAMBURGH, NORTHUMBERLAND

Never thought I'd ever see this, an amazing sight, definitely the greatest show on earth!!
10th May 2024 10th May 24

carol white

Lou Ann ace
Oh my word. How wonderful.
May 11th, 2024  
