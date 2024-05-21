Sign up
Childhood Memories
As a child,living near St.Mary's Island,I used to love playing among the rock pools,looking under rocks for tiny crabs.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
4
1
Tags
sky
,
reflections
,
rocks
,
man
,
boy
,
north-sea
,
whitley-bay
,
rock-pools
,
st.mary's-island
Babs
ace
What fun I love exploring rockpools
May 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such fun - you can feel the excitement !!
May 21st, 2024
Wylie
ace
Fabulous colours in this story shot
May 21st, 2024
Rosie Kind
ace
It looks lovely. I shall have to google St Mary's Island as I have never heard of it
May 21st, 2024
