Childhood Memories by carolmw
Childhood Memories

As a child,living near St.Mary's Island,I used to love playing among the rock pools,looking under rocks for tiny crabs.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

carol white

@carolmw
Babs ace
What fun I love exploring rockpools
May 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such fun - you can feel the excitement !!
May 21st, 2024  
Wylie ace
Fabulous colours in this story shot
May 21st, 2024  
Rosie Kind ace
It looks lovely. I shall have to google St Mary's Island as I have never heard of it
May 21st, 2024  
