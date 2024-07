It's that Time Of The Year Already!

Had my MRI yesterday,just have to wait for the results now.My mobility isn;t good at the moment,lot of back pain,also some numbness in my feet and legs.I think I've probably got a disc pressing on a nerve.My GP gave me painkillers when I saw her,but they made me feel really ill.I'm sticking to paracetamol,and putting up with the pain.

