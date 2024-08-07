Sign up
Photo 3977
Country Cottage
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
carol white
ace
@carolmw
Tags
road
flowers
fence
trees
field
cottage
thatched-roof
upper-harlestone
Lou Ann
ace
This is how I have always thought the English countryside looked, straight out of an English storybook.
August 7th, 2024
