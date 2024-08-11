Previous
Lake View,Sixfields by carolmw
Lake View,Sixfields

Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
11th August 2024

carol white

@carolmw
Beverley ace
Beautiful & calm
August 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Idyllic on a summer's day ! fav
August 11th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful landscape
August 11th, 2024  
