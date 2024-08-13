White-Tailed Bumble Bee

Previous
Species information
Category
Bees and wasps
Statistics
Length: up to 2cm
Conservation status
Common.
When to see
March to November
The white-tailed bumblebee is a very common bumble bee that emerges early in the spring and can be seen feeding on flowers right through to the autumn. It can be found in gardens, farmland, woodland edges, hedgerows and heathland: anywhere there are flowers to feed on. As with other social insects, the queen emerges from hibernation in spring and starts the colony by laying a few eggs that hatch as workers; these workers tend the young and nest. Males emerge later and mate with new females who are prospective queens. Both the males and old queen die in the autumn, but the new queens hibernate.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super image and narrative - fav
