Photo 4020
Digging Deep
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
carol white
@carolmw
Tags
flower
bee
macro
bokeh
fuchsia
Beryl Lloyd
Wonderful shot and bokeh ! fav
September 24th, 2024
