Previous
The Corinthian Arch At Night,Stowe Gardens by carolmw
Photo 4043

The Corinthian Arch At Night,Stowe Gardens

The arch has been illuminated with images of soldiers,to commemorate "The Giants In The Valley",a display brought over from Normandy,originally for the 80th anniversary of
D-Day,
I'll start posting images,taken today,tomorrow.
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

carol white

ace
@carolmw
1107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise