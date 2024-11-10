ON REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY-THE STORY OF TWO BRAVE NURSES

On 7th August 1944,Sister Mollie Evershed(27) and Sister Dorothy Field(30) were looking after wounded soldiers on SS Amsterdam,a troop carrier converted into a hospital ship,transporting the wounded back to the UK.The ship was on it's third round trip loaded with casualties,when it struck a mine off Juno beach.It sank within 8 minutes with the loss of 106 lives,Dorothy and Mollie being amongst them.Before the ship went down,they saved 75 lives,the last man being a patient who had just had a leg amputated on the operating table as the ship hit the mine.

Of the 22,442 people under British command who died in the 12 week Battle of Normandy,just 2 were women. Dorothy and Mollie are the only two women included on the British Normandy Memorial.

Both nurses were given posthumous commendation for their actions.

They are commemorated as part of the "For Your Tomorrow" installation at Stowe Gardens.