Previous
Photo 4064
Common Darter Dragonfly (female)
Took this shot a couple of months ago.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
carol white
ace
@carolmw
7473
photos
162
followers
85
following
365
macro
,
dragonfly
,
female
,
common-darter
,
wooden-bench
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
Well seen and caught; dragonflies can be so elusive. Nice light in this too.
November 18th, 2024
