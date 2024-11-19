Previous
First Snow by carolmw
First Snow

Woke up to this,this morning,although,it's melting now.
Many thanks for all your views,comments and favs,always much appreciated.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

carol white

Lou Ann ace
Your winter storm was on our news last evening!
November 19th, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
😨
November 19th, 2024  
