Country Road

Sorry,I haven't been around,but I've had a really painful lower back after bending down to pick something up.I'm usually very careful.but I was rushing around and didn't think.In the meantime,Rosie arrived from Greece.Luckily,she came the day before Storm Bert blew in.There's been some really bad flooding in Northampton.The rain was relentless for two days.Our area is quite high,so we escaped it,Fortunately.