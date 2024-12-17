Sign up
Previous
Photo 4080
Dead Tree In Winter
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs, always much appreciated.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
1
0
carol white
ace
@carolmw
4
1
365
CRT-NX1
16th December 2024 10:40am
Tags
sky
,
winter
,
trees
,
field
,
upper-harlestone
Jo
ace
Love the detail and great in black and white
December 17th, 2024
