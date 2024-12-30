Previous
Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland by carolmw
Bamburgh Castle, Northumberland

Back home after a lovely Christmas break in Northumberland. We were so lucky with the weather, lovely sunshine most of the time. Most of the time, I didn't need to wear my warm coat. I'm going to post photos from our holiday for a few days.
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful, love the pinks on the sand.
December 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! fav
December 30th, 2024  
